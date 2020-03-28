Barber Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,910,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.63 and a twelve month high of $162.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5326 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.