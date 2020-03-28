VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Purchased by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 79,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 57,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter.

HYD opened at $55.01 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a one year low of $41.36 and a one year high of $66.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.36.

