Barber Financial Group Inc. Purchases 983 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. State Street Corp increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,292,000 after purchasing an additional 70,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,353,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,934,000 after purchasing an additional 108,938 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,336,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,545,000 after purchasing an additional 89,772 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,110,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CBSH. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $56.80.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $549,914.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,990,092.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 7,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $495,358.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,144 shares of company stock worth $4,670,062 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CBSH opened at $49.38 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.12.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.