Barber Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Barber Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 3.8% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $18,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $25.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

