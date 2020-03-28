Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 65,178 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 306,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $65,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,736.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,686,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $155.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.17 and a 200 day moving average of $202.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $129.54 and a 1-year high of $226.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.3193 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

