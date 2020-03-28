Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $65.75 Million Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 797,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,755 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.36% of Cirrus Logic worth $65,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,271,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.70.

In other news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at $403,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $6,742,610.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $91.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.