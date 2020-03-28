Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 19,465 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,465 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $65,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,568,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $268.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.55.

NYSE MTN opened at $155.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $255.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.85 and a 200-day moving average of $230.07.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 93.25%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

