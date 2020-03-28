Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,276,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.15% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $70,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 303.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

