Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) CEO Purchases $28,560.00 in Stock

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) CEO James Peter Flynn bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 87,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,744.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Peter Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hunt Companies Finance Trust alerts:

On Thursday, March 19th, James Peter Flynn bought 5,000 shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $6,900.00.

Shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.