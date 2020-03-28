Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) CEO Purchases $28,560.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) CEO James Peter Flynn bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 87,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,744.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Peter Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 19th, James Peter Flynn bought 5,000 shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $6,900.00.

Shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc CEO Purchases $28,560.00 in Stock
Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc CEO Purchases $28,560.00 in Stock
Roy W. Haley Acquires 13,427 Shares of Houston Wire & Cable Stock
Roy W. Haley Acquires 13,427 Shares of Houston Wire & Cable Stock
Craig Baker Acquires 60,000 Shares of PTB Group Ltd. Stock
Craig Baker Acquires 60,000 Shares of PTB Group Ltd. Stock
Cincinnati Financial Co. Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share
Cincinnati Financial Co. Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share
Brokerages Set James River Group Holdings Ltd PT at $44.00
Brokerages Set James River Group Holdings Ltd PT at $44.00
Nike Inc Receives $97.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages
Nike Inc Receives $97.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report