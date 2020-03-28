Roy W. Haley Acquires 13,427 Shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Stock

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Director Roy W. Haley acquired 13,427 shares of Houston Wire & Cable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,585.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 302,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,742. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWCC opened at $1.95 on Friday. Houston Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 244,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 22,035 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

