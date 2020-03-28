Craig Baker Acquires 60,000 Shares of PTB Group Ltd. (ASX:PTB) Stock

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

PTB Group Ltd. (ASX:PTB) insider Craig Baker bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$21,600.00 ($15,319.15).

Shares of PTB opened at A$0.40 ($0.28) on Friday. PTB Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of A$0.43 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of A$0.95 ($0.67). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 million and a PE ratio of 9.09.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. PTB Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

About PTB Group

PTB Group Limited engages in aviation business in Australia/PNG/New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Europe. It operates through four segments: PTB, PT USA, PT Leasing, and IAP. The company repairs, overhauls, sells, hires, rents, and leases Pratt & Whitney PT6A and Honeywell TPE331 turbine engines; maintains related engines under contract; and trades in aircraft, jet aircraft engines, airframes, and related parts.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Receive News & Ratings for PTB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc CEO Purchases $28,560.00 in Stock
Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc CEO Purchases $28,560.00 in Stock
Roy W. Haley Acquires 13,427 Shares of Houston Wire & Cable Stock
Roy W. Haley Acquires 13,427 Shares of Houston Wire & Cable Stock
Craig Baker Acquires 60,000 Shares of PTB Group Ltd. Stock
Craig Baker Acquires 60,000 Shares of PTB Group Ltd. Stock
Cincinnati Financial Co. Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share
Cincinnati Financial Co. Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share
Brokerages Set James River Group Holdings Ltd PT at $44.00
Brokerages Set James River Group Holdings Ltd PT at $44.00
Nike Inc Receives $97.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages
Nike Inc Receives $97.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report