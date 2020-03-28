Craig Baker Acquires 60,000 Shares of PTB Group Ltd. (ASX:PTB) Stock

PTB Group Ltd. (ASX:PTB) insider Craig Baker bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$21,600.00 ($15,319.15).

Shares of PTB opened at A$0.40 ($0.28) on Friday. PTB Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of A$0.43 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of A$0.95 ($0.67). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 million and a PE ratio of 9.09.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. PTB Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

PTB Group Limited engages in aviation business in Australia/PNG/New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Europe. It operates through four segments: PTB, PT USA, PT Leasing, and IAP. The company repairs, overhauls, sells, hires, rents, and leases Pratt & Whitney PT6A and Honeywell TPE331 turbine engines; maintains related engines under contract; and trades in aircraft, jet aircraft engines, airframes, and related parts.

