Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) to report $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.03. Cincinnati Financial reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cincinnati Financial.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

CINF opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $157,232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,411,000 after acquiring an additional 259,033 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 987,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,797,000 after acquiring an additional 43,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 986,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,779,000 after acquiring an additional 64,193 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cincinnati Financial (CINF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.