Brokerages Set James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) PT at $44.00

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JRVR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of James River Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

JRVR opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In related news, CEO J Adam Abram bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,204,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. State Street Corp boosted its position in James River Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,980,000 after acquiring an additional 15,457 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in James River Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in James River Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in James River Group by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

