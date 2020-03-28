Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Receives $97.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th.

In other Nike news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,069,000 after acquiring an additional 344,420 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nike will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

