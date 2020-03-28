Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 34,438 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.58% of Fidelity National Financial worth $72,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,354,000 after acquiring an additional 64,098 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,090,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,163,000 after buying an additional 87,061 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,059,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,762,000 after buying an additional 99,493 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,439,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,635,000 after buying an additional 403,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,233,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,210,000 after buying an additional 441,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

FNF opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.00. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average is $44.12.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

