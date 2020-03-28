Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 19,173 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,173 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.50% of Carter’s worth $72,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Carter’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 1,281.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 126,576 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Carter’s by 7.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Carter’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 20.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on CRI. UBS Group raised their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Carter’s from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.33. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $112.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.15%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

