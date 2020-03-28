Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 136,263 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $74,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,286,000 after acquiring an additional 46,261 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after acquiring an additional 107,988 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 31,852,200.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 637,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,576,000 after acquiring an additional 637,044 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,829,000 after acquiring an additional 197,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,648,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $184,030.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.62, for a total value of $409,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,214.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,281 shares of company stock worth $14,287,013 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JMP Securities downgraded Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.80.

Shares of ANET opened at $191.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $331.27. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

