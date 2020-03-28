Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Holdings in i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in i3 Verticals by 135.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $453.08 million, a P/E ratio of -61.97 and a beta of 0.73. i3 Verticals Inc has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IIIV. DA Davidson upgraded i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

