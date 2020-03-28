Bank of Montreal Can Takes $56,000 Position in Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, CLSA lowered Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.94 million and a P/E ratio of 42.48. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

