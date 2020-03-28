Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Re/Max were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Re/Max by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 504,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Re/Max by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Re/Max in the fourth quarter worth about $2,376,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Re/Max in the fourth quarter worth about $2,247,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Re/Max by 16.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Re/Max alerts:

In related news, COO Serene M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Re/Max from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

RMAX opened at $22.15 on Friday. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $380.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Re/Max had a return on equity of 54.71% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Re/Max’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.