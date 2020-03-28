Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $57,000 Investment in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $6,253,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 486.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 955,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,990,000 after buying an additional 263,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ TSEM opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32.
TSEM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tower Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.
Tower Semiconductor Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
Featured Article: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.