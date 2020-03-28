Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $57,000 Investment in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $6,253,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 486.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 955,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,990,000 after buying an additional 263,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSEM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tower Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

