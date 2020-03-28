Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Winmark were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Winmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $523,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WINA opened at $131.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.23. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.10 and a 12 month high of $215.00.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 494.54% and a net margin of 43.86%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th.

Several research firms have recently commented on WINA. BidaskClub cut Winmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Winmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

In other Winmark news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.05, for a total transaction of $197,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,160.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total value of $1,692,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,498,083.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,690 in the last three months. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

