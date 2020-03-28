Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,198 Shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,306 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,588,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after purchasing an additional 344,976 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. JHL Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 44.7% in the third quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC now owns 2,315,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 715,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth $1,167,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 41,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

SXC stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53. SunCoke Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $277.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.25.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $397.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.20 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark began coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

