Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,741,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,284,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,317,000 after purchasing an additional 741,907 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,962,000.

Shares of MCHI opened at $55.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $67.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.74.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

