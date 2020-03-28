Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.60% of Sabre worth $37,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sabre by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 50,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $384,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,655.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Sabre Corp has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Sabre had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SABR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

