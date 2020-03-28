Bank of America Corp DE Has $35.02 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,447 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $35,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,014,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,416,000 after buying an additional 47,129 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 580,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,843,000 after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 826.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 360,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 274,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,728,000 after purchasing an additional 223,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $93.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $655.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.28 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CW. TheStreet cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.75.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

