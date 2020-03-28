Axa Has $13.44 Million Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Axa reduced its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.36% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $13,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $73.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.94 and its 200-day moving average is $151.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $180.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. CL King began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

