Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 2,226 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.40% of Cable One worth $33,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 2,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Cable One from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,555.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,241.96 per share, with a total value of $186,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,651.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total transaction of $836,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,584 shares of company stock worth $7,114,170. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,467.37 on Friday. Cable One Inc has a 12 month low of $974.03 and a 12 month high of $1,830.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,569.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,479.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

