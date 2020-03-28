Bank of America Corp DE Sells 192,407 Shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,121,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,407 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Advanced Disposal Services were worth $36,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 186,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

ADSW stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Advanced Disposal Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.