Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 930 Shares of Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,594,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the third quarter worth about $1,198,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,167,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,867,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 28,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 380,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $5,966,216.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $136,840.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 611,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,735,913 over the last 90 days. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. FIX upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

FIXX opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99. Homology Medicines Inc has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.13. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 6,237.46% and a negative return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines Inc will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

