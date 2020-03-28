Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DouYu International during the third quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $11.88.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.54. DouYu International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DOYU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.90 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU).

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.