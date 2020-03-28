Bank of America Corp DE Sells 17,685 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,685 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.61% of Polaris Industries worth $37,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PII opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

In related news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $3,646,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PII. Wedbush downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

