Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.26 and a beta of 1.11. Zscaler Inc has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $46,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at $74,757.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,235,717. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.