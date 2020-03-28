Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Stock Position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.15% of Envestnet worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Envestnet by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 450,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 161,735 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,487.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $9,891,595 over the last three months. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Compass Point cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Envestnet Inc has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $87.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.80 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.66.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $239.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

