Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Get Aramark alerts:

ARMK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aramark from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Aramark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.64.

NYSE ARMK opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.98. Aramark has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at $61,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,133,678.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 71,400 shares of company stock worth $1,722,168. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.