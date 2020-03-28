Pamela Stephenson Sells 1,785 Shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stock

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) insider Pamela Stephenson sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $31,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57. Albireo Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $38.69.
Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $1.01. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 650.86% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.
About Albireo Pharma
Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.
See Also: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.