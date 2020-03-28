Pamela Stephenson Sells 1,785 Shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stock

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) insider Pamela Stephenson sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $31,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57. Albireo Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $38.69.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $1.01. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 650.86% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 412.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

