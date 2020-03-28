Stephen W. Hope Sells 212 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen W. Hope also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Stephen W. Hope sold 80 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total value of $14,736.80.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $141.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 114.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.66. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $211.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.88 and its 200 day moving average is $171.56.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $3,693,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 23.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,656,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,278,576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 103.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,986 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $240,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

