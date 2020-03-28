Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Bill.com’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on BILL. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bill.com from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. First Analysis began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bill.com from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. August Capital Management V L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $294,231,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $571,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,522,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $5,604,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. Bill.com has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $64.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

