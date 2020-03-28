Kenneth Dillon Purchases 10,000 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) SVP Kenneth Dillon bought 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OXY opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $38.40. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. Bank of America cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,853,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 23.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 12.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,967,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884,914 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

