Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) to announce $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.92. CyrusOne reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CyrusOne.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

In other CyrusOne news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,553.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,336,230. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.26. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

