American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.94.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.