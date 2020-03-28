38,558 Shares in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 331,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 27,010 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26,381.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,574 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 213,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 86,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,001,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 157,167 shares in the last quarter. 53.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 79.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $421,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,114,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 94,280 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $514,768.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at $82,811,044.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 46,205 shares of company stock valued at $197,539 and sold 257,813 shares valued at $1,409,567. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

