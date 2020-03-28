Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 8,720 Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Univar during the third quarter worth $115,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Univar during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Univar in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Univar in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000.

Shares of UNVR opened at $10.50 on Friday. Univar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Univar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Univar Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,191.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Fox purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Insiders acquired a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $463,320 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Univar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Investec upgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Univar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

