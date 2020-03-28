Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 8,720 Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Univar during the third quarter worth $115,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Univar during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Univar in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Univar in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000.
Shares of UNVR opened at $10.50 on Friday. Univar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69.
In other Univar news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,191.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Fox purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Insiders acquired a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $463,320 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Univar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Investec upgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Univar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.
Univar Company Profile
Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.
Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.