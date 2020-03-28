Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 1,457 Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 20.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter worth $202,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Morningstar by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.86, for a total value of $78,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,865,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,854,666.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total transaction of $1,562,893.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,931,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,680,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 147,874 shares of company stock valued at $20,123,105 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.89. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.59 and a 1-year high of $166.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 12.89%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

