Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,967,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in MGE Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in MGE Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 180,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,267,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGEE opened at $62.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.49. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $83.26.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.94 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 15.27%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were paid a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

