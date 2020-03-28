Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 199,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.37.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 22.50%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVI. TheStreet downgraded CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

