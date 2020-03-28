Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of HighPoint Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 176,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in HighPoint Resources by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 58,128 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPR opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. HighPoint Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPR shares. SunTrust Banks lowered HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, HighPoint Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

