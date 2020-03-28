Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 96.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,155 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at $325,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 35.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 784,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,363,000 after purchasing an additional 204,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $57,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cfra lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.14.

NYSE SPB opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.81.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

In related news, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser purchased 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $499,711.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at $492,310.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.84 per share, with a total value of $999,866.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,362.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

