7,870 Shares in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 2,654.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

NVST stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.98. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Envista in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Envista from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

