7,870 Shares in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 2,654.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.
NVST stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.98. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $33.30.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Envista in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Envista from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.
Envista Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST).
Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.