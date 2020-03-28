Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $234,000 Investment in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $258,637.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,608.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $417,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,409. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FGEN opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.77. FibroGen Inc has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $55.71.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.32 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The business’s revenue was down 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

